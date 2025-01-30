Celtics add second All-Star with reserves announcement

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against Kobe Brown #21 and Kevin Porter Jr. #77 of the Los Angeles Clippers during the third quarter at Intuit Dome on January 22, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Jaylen Brown will represent the Boston Celtics at the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, after being named as a reserve.

Last week Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was named a starter for the Eastern Conference for the 2025 NBA All-Star game. On Thursday night, he found out he’ll have some company.

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown will be joining Tatum for this year’s All-Star festivities in San Francisco. Brown was named as one of seven reserves for the Eastern Conference roster on Thursday night. This is the third year in a row the Celtics will have both Brown and Tatum representing them at the All-Star Game.

This is the fourth career All-Star nod and third in a row for Brown. His most notable All-Star performance came in 2023, when he led his team with 35 points and 14 rebounds (the teams were split by a draft rather than conferences at that point).

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Jaylen Brown will represent the Celtics at the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

So far this season, Brown is averaging 23.2 points in 35.5 minutes per game while shooting 45.3% from the floor and 31.8 percent from deep. He’s also averaging a career-best 4.8 assists per game, to go along with 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

This year’s All-Star game will follow a new format. All 24 All-Stars will be drafted onto three teams by TNT analysts Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith (the full All-Star rosters can be found here). Those three teams will play a mini-tournament with a fourth team made up of players from the Rising Stars game (where the Celtics are also represented).

The mini-tournament will have two NBA teams and one NBA team and the Rising Stars team face off in semifinal games to 40 points. The two winners will then play in the ‘championship,’ again to 40 points.

That will all take place on Sunday, Feb. 16 to wrap up All-Star weekend. The Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors, is this year’s host facility.

