Kristaps Porzingis gives update on his health status

Feb 12, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (0) during the second quarter at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Kristaps Porziņģis has broken the silence regarding his non-Covid illness that has kept him off the court for the last few weeks. The center has missed the Boston Celtics’ last six games due to a seemingly unrelenting sickness.

“I have been dealing with some viral illness that we haven’t been able to fully identify yet. I am recovering and getting better. But still working my way back to full strength to help this team. Thanks for support and I’m hoping for a healthy return soon,” said Porziņģis via X on Monday.

The team will need Porziņģis in the playoffs, but with just about a month remaining in the NBA season, the team should not rush to bring him back as soon as possible. Especially considering serious and unpredictable the illness sounds, his recovery should be top-of-mind. Not to mention, how important he will be for the C’s come the playoffs.

With the absence of Porziņģis, the Celtics have gotten a larger contribution from Al Horford, whose minutes per game have increased from his season average of 27.2 to 35.3 since Porziņģis has been out. They will also rely on young players like Neemias Queta to take on bigger roles as well.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore at Northeastern University studying communications and media studies. Read all his articles here, and follow him on X @LukeGraham05.