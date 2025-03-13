Celtics lose scouting executive to college ranks

Feb 28, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics logo is seen on the court beofre the game between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Boston Celtics Director of Scouting Remy Cofield is leaving Boston to become the new general manager for the University of Arkansas’ athletic department. Cofield’s departure is the latest example of a pro-level executive taking on a front-office role in a rapidly changing college environment.

College athletics at the NCAA Division I level is rapidly mirroring professional sports. The introduction of the transfer portal in Oct. 2018 allowed players to switch schools at free will without the threat of punishment.

Following the portal came the House Settlement that deemed it necessary for collegiate athletes to be able to receive compensation for their play. Which, in turn, led to the creation of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) in 2021, that allows players to receive payment for their brand, and the schools can also pay athletes to join their programs.

More change is also coming during the 2025-26 academic/athletic year with the introduction of roster caps. Going forward, athletic programs across all DI sports must abide by a roster cap — the amount varies based on sport (hockey is 26, for example). Although, there are fewer players on the roster, every player must receive a scholarship.

So, schools have deemed it is advantageous to bring professional staffers in to oversee everything, and help streamline recruiting and paying players. Essentially, Arkansas is bringing Cofield in hopes that he can support the coaches and athletic director to navigate the changes at the collegiate level.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore at Northeastern University studying communications and media studies. Read all his articles here, and follow him on X @LukeGraham05.