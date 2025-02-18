Brad Stevens shoots down his annual Indiana head coaching rumor

Sep 24, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics general manager Brad Stevens talks to reporters during media day at Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

It was reported on Friday that Indiana men’s basketball head coach Mike Woodson would be stepping down at the end of the 2024-25 season. Subsequently, Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens was linked as a potential candidate to replace Woodson.

However, the rumor was quickly shut down by Stevens and the Celtics: “I thoroughly appreciate being a Celtic and love the people I get to work with every day,” he told The Field of 68.

Prior to joining the Celtics, Stevens was the head coach at Butler University from 2007-2013. His time at Butler helped him gain a positive reputation in Indiana — the state he is originally from. So it is not the first time Stevens has been rumored to return to college in Indiana, nor it will likely be the last.

Also, some have speculated that his transition to a management role in Boston would have made Stevens more inclined to seek out a head coaching job elsewhere. But it appears that Stevens prefers to remain in Boston as an executive over going to another program, even if he could coach.

Overall, it seems Celtics fans can plan on Brad Stevens remaining in Boston. It is fair, however, to acknowledge that whenever a top-tier college job — particularly one in Indiana — becomes available, Stevens will likely be one of the names linked to that job.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore communications student at Northeastern University. Follow him on X @LukeGraham05.