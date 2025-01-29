Celtics prospect JD Davison has made the 2025 NBA Rising Stars Game

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 24: JD Davison #20 of the Boston Celtics brings the ball up court against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on October 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Boston Celtics prospect and Maine Celtics guard JD Davison will be representing the G League at the NBA’s All-Star Weekend.

22-year-old guard JD Davison has been named to the G League team for the 2025 All-Star Weekend Rising Stars Game. Davison was drafted by the Celtics in the second round, No. 53 overall, of the 2022 NBA Draft. The guard has played the majority of his career in the G League with the Maine Celtics, but has played a total of 25 NBA games with Boston.

In his 25 career NBA games, Davison has averaged 1.6 points, 0.8 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game with the C’s. In the 2024-25 season, Davison has recorded five NBA appearances averaging 1.2 points, 0.4 rebounds, and 0.2 assists per game. His NBA career shooting statistics are 41.7 percent field goal shooting, and he shoots the three-pointer at 35.3 percent efficiency.

In the G League, Davison has played a total of 49 career games, but he has stood out in 2024-25. This year, he averages 34.8 minutes per game, scoring 26.5 points per game with 4.8 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game through 15 games. His shooting in the G League in 2024-25 has been very efficient – 48.3 percent field goal shooting, and 32.9 percent from three.

His performance in the G League has earned him a nomination to play in the Rising Stars game, where he will compete against NBA rookies and sophomores. It will be interesting to see how he performs against young NBA talent during All-Star weekend, and his success and progression is promising for his future with the Celtics.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore communications student at Northeastern University. Follow him on X @LukeGraham05.