Celtics sign G League forward to 2-way NBA contract

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 12: Miles Norris #0 of the Atlanta Hawks takes a shot against the Washington Wizards in the second half of a 2024 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 12, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Wizards defeated the Hawks 94-88. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics added to their forward depth over the weekend.

As first reported by Shams Charania on Sunday and later announced by the team, the C’s have signed G League forward Miles Norris to a two-way contract. Under league rules, Norris and any other player signed to a two-way deal is paid one salary for his time playing in either the NBA or the G League.

Norris, 24, originally signed a two-way deal with the Atlanta Hawks, and later an Exhibit 10 contract with the Memphis Grizzlies. His only playing time has come in the G League, where he most recently averaged 17.1 points and 6.2 rebounds in 14 games for the Memphis Hustle.

According to Bobby Manning at CLNS Media, it’s a two-year contract for Norris in Boston. He joins guard JD Davison and forward Drew Peterson as the third Celtics player on a two-way deal. NBA teams can have a maximum of three players with such a contract.

Petre Thomas-Imagn Images Miles Norris

Norris has great size and length, as he’s officially reported at 6-foot-7 but has been listed at 6-foot-10, and his reported wingspan has ranged from 7-foot-1 to 7-foot-3. Maybe we need to get this guy his own personal combine.

But regardless, considering the lack of obvious wing scoring options on the team after Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Norris has an opportunity to compete for minutes with the likes of Sam Hauser, Torrey Craig, and Peterson.

Matt Dolloff is a writer and digital content producer for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Read all of his articles here.