NBA trade deadline rumor: Celtics showcasing bench guard?

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 13: Jaden Springer #44 of the Boston Celtics dribbles the ball against the Toronto Raptors in the first half during a preseason game at TD Garden on October 13, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by China Wong/Getty Images)

Are the Boston Celtics looking to move guard Jaden Springer ahead of the NBA trade deadline? A new report says that may be the case.

The Celtics’ more than a month-long stretch of .500-basketball has led to some to wonder if a change, in the form of a trade, will be in play for Boston ahead of the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.

One name that has been pointed out in recent weeks is guard Jaden Springer. Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor pointed out the potential for a Springer trade on Monday’s edition of The Kevin O’Connor Show.

“I’ve heard that [the Celtics are] open to trading Jaden Springer. He’s been playing lately. I’d imagine that they’re trying to feature him to increase his value…He’s a very good defender, hitting some 3’s for Boston, some clutch 3’s.”

O’Connor went on to discuss who he would imagine the Celtics could get in return for Springer.

“I’d look to flip Jaden Springer for a big. I think Day’ron Sharpe is interesting. If they package two [first round draft picks] with Springer to the Jazz for Walker Kessler, I’d be interested in that type of trade package as well.”

Springer has played 23 games off the Celtics’ bench in the 2024-25 season, averaging 1.8 points per game with 0.8 rebounds, and 0.3 assists. He has shot at 37.9 percent field goal efficiency and 33.3 percent from three thus far.

His career numbers are slightly better, averaging 2.8 points per game, 1.3 rebounds, and 0.7 assists (41.3 percent field goal shooting, and 25 percent from three). However, as O’Connor mentioned, his game thrives defensively – he has a 7.4 percent turnover percentage this season.

The two potential replacements (Sharpe and Kessler) that O’Connor presented, are both big men that could add depth behind Al Horford and Kristaps Porziņģis. Both have each missed games this year – due to age in the case of Horford, and injuries for Porziņģis.

It will be interesting to see what Brad Stevens and the Celtics’ front office has in mind for the impending trade deadline, be it making a move involving Springer or elsewhere in the lineup. If the Celtics were to acquire a player like Sharpe or Kessler, it would add useful support to their power forward and center positions.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore communications student at Northeastern University. Follow him on X @LukeGraham05.