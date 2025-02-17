Celtics could be losing key assistant coach to college job
Boston Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell is reportedly in the running for a head coaching job – in the college ranks.
Steve Bulpett reported last Thursday for Heavy.com that Cassell “will be in serious consideration” for the upcoming head coach opening at Florida State, as longtime Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton is retiring after the 2024-25 season. Cassell is an alum of Florida State, where he played 66 games in two seasons before making the jump to the NBA.
Since retiring in 2008, Cassell has been an NBA coach starting in the 2008-09 campaign, and has worked as an assistant for the Wizards, Clippers, and 76ers. He’s been an assistant for the Celtics under Joe Mazzulla since 2023-24, and is now an NBA champion for the C’s as both a player and a coach.
Cassell spoke directly to Bulpett about the report, and said that he hasn’t heard from Florida State himself. He also said he’s “extremely comfortable” in his current role with the Celtics, who are 39-16 and the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference as they look to defend their reigning NBA championship.
It’s curious that Cassell hasn’t received a ton of NBA head coaching interest, although he’s interviewed with the Lakers and Clippers in the past. If he can win another title with the Celtics, and trace some of their success back to himself, he should be able to get a head coaching gig somewhere.
Matt Dolloff is a writer and digital content producer for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Read all of his articles here.