Former Celtic unexpectedly signs with the 76ers after stint in Europe

Oct 13, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Lonnie Walker IV (12) controls the ball while Toronto Raptors guard Davion Mitchell (45) defends during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

It was previous reported by Marc Stein that former Boston Celtics guard Lonnie Walker IV would be remaining in Europe for the rest of the season. However, in an unexpected change in events, Shams Charania later reported on Tuesday that Walker has agreed to a two-year, $3 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Walker last played in the NBA with the Celtics during the 2024 training camp. He had spent six seasons in the NBA, primarily with the Spurs. Over his career, the shooting guard played in 322 NBA games, averaging 9.8 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He has proven himself as a useful bench piece at the NBA level, but he comes with a hefty price tag which led to his release in Boston, and likely why he was not picked up elsewhere.

“With Boston already over the NBA’s second tax apron, it would have cost nearly $11 million in salary and luxury taxes to keep Walker in the 15th spot on the roster. That’s too much for a player expected to be on the fringe of the rotation (at best),” wrote Kurt Helin of NBC Sports Boston.

The Celtics are preparing to exit the All-Star break with a game against the 76ers on Thursday. They currently hold second place in the Eastern Conference with a 39-16 record and look to make a final push in the second half.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore communications student at Northeastern University. Follow him on X @LukeGraham05.