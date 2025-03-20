Celtics have new ownership as Grousbecks agree to record sale

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 17: Confetti covers the Boston Celtics logo after Boston's 106-88 win against the Dallas Mavericks in Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Grousbeck family has identified the next ownership group of the Boston Celtics.

As reported Thursday morning by Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, the Grousbecks are selling the Celtics to William F. Chisholm, managing partner and chief investment officer at the Symphony Technology Group, for $6.1 billion. This marks the largest deal in history for a North American sports franchise, beating the $6.05 billion valuation in the Washington Commanders’ 2023 sale.

Chisholm is a “longtime Celtics fan,” per Himmelsbach, who grew up in Georgetown, Mass. and attended Dartmouth College. He co-founded the Menlo Park, Calif.-based Symphony Technology Group in 2002, coincidentally the same year the Grousbecks bought the Celtics for $360 million.

Chisholm “leads the firm’s investment activities and assumes a hands-on approach in the day-to-day management of STG companies,” as described on the STG website. “From strategic discussions to mining innovation opportunities, Bill acts as a sounding board on a variety of issues.”

Wyc Grousbeck is “expected to remain governor through the ownership transition,” according to Himmelsbach. The Grousbecks originally planned to sell 51% of the team in late 2024 or early 2025, and the remaining 49% at a later date.

Matt Dolloff is a writer and digital content producer for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Read all of his articles here.

