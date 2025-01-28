Another Patriots coach is reportedly moving on

Sep 11, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; New England Patriots assistant Brian Belichick against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Cardinals 23-21. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots will reportedly have a new safeties coach in 2025 with Brian Belichick not returning to the staff.

The turnover on the New England Patriots’ coaching staff continues. On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported that safeties coach Brian Belichick will not be returning to the team in 2025.

Belichick, the younger son of Bill Belichick, joined the Patriots’ staff as a scouting assistant in 2016. He moved to a general coaching assistant the next year, before being promoted to being the safeties coach in 2020. Belichick has been in that role the last five years.

This report doesn’t come with anything about Belichick’s next job. One possibility is for him to join his dad and brother Stephen, who are the head coach and defensive coordinator at the University at North Carolina.

Meanwhile, the Patriots will now need a new safeties coach. The team has reportedly hired Kevin Richardson from Illinois, who has experience coaching defensive backs and could be a fit for that role.

At this point, most of the Patriots’ coaching staff from 2024 has been reported to be moving on or has outright taken other jobs (other than special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer and assistant Tom Quinn, who are returning in those roles). One coach who’s future is still not reported on is cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino, who has been with the team since 2015 and in that role since 2019.

