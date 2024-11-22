What led to Javon Baker getting replaced as the Patriots’ kick returner last week?

What led to Javon Baker getting benched as the Patriots’ kick returner last week? Special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer explained on Friday.

For New England Patriots rookie wide receiver Javon Baker, game reps have been few and far between this year. As inactive for five of the Patriots’ first seven games, playing a total of six offensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps in Weeks 2 and 3 combined.

The fourth-round pick returned to game action in Week 8 but still hasn’t been on the field much. He’s played 13 offensive snaps total over the past four games (with nine of those coming on run plays) and 17 snaps on special teams.

Part of the way Baker worked his way back onto the gameday roster was contributing on special teams. Since he started dressing one gamedays again in Week 8, he’s been the Patriots’ kick returner.

However, Baker’s snaps could become even fewer after he was replaced as the kick returner during last week’s game. Baker returned the first two kickoffs of the game, opening the game with a 45-yarder before muffing the second leading to a minimal return. From there on out, he was replaced by running back JaMycal Hasty.

Monday following the game, head coach Jerod Mayo briefly explained why Baker was pulled. “He was back there the first couple of snaps, and he didn’t execute the way that we all had hoped he would,” Mayo said. “I know it was a big return. Even on that big return, it was one of those situations where, ‘Is he coming out, is he not coming out?’ and same thing with the second kickoff return.”

During his weekly press conference on Friday, special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer got more in depth into what happened including taking accountability himself.

“There’s certain things back there from a communication standpoint that I can do better throughout the week so that he’s more prepared for certain kicks that you’re getting with the temperature, with the wind,” Springer said. “Those balls, they’re hard and he hasn’t had a lot experience back there. So in that type of game, where the wind was kind of affecting the way that kicker was kicking the balls, didn’t feel comfortable going on the rest of the game just based on the second kickoff return, how that end up playing out.”

“It’s something that we’ve really worked on this week and he’ll continue to get better. Definitely not giving up on the guy, but in that game, that situation, for a rookie, I didn’t want to put him in a bad situation and – he makes a critical mistake in the third, fourth quarter, then everyone’s like ‘Javon Baker this’ – no, that’s a coaching mistake,” Springer continued. “So I wanted to make sure he was good and we worked on some things this week and he’ll get better and better.”

While Springer isn’t giving up on Baker as a kick returner, it sounds like the role could be given to Hasty or another player in the immediate future while the rookie continues to work on what he needs to work on.

“When the situation calls for it, I think we’ll have him back there at times. Once we start feeling completely comfortable, we’re giving him more exposure to certain types of kicks, then he’ll be our guy,” Springer answered when asked if Baker would be back as the returner this week against the Miami Dolphins. “Right now I want to expose him as much as I can in practice, so I feel good with him and don’t put him in a bad situation.”

WATCH: Jeremy Springer on Javon Baker & Patriots special teams

As Baker works towards regaining his job as the team’s kick returner, he’s also still developing as a wide receiver. That development is tougher to see from the outside given his limited role, but wide receivers coach Tyler Hughes shared on Friday what Baker has been doing behind the scenes.

“He’s been a guy that for me – he’s good in the meetings. We talk a lot. Say, the walkthroughs as an example. Somebody else is in, I always have him – we’re standing, we’re talking, going through assignments. He’s clocked in that way which is really good,” Hughes shared. “I think his progression has been good. We just have a big room and he’s just been working to try to get an opportunity on the field. We’ve been able to get him a few more here and there, and I think that’ll just continue to grow as he continues to develop as a player here in our system.”

Baker and the Patriots return to action Sunday against the Dolphins. It’s a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff in Miami, with pregame coverage beginning at 10 a.m. on 98.5 The Sports Hub and the Patriots Radio Network.

