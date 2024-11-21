Patriots get two linemen back at practice on Thursday

During Thursday’s practice the New England Patriots got two linemen back – one on each side of the ball.

The New England Patriots were able to upgrade two players on Thursday’s injury report. Both offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (shoulder) and defensive tackle Christian Barmore (not injury related) returned to practice after being listed as non-participants on Wednesday. Lowe was limited on Thursday, while Barmore was a full participant.

Lowe has been dealing with a shoulder injury for a few weeks now, so it’s possible Wednesday was a maintenance day for him. Despite dealing with that injury, Lowe hasn’t missed a snap in the last four weeks.

Meanwhile, Barmore is in his second week back in action after having been out since the start of camp due to a blood clot issue. According to Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald Barmore must limit his exertion in back-to-back days,” and so far this week’s practice schedule mirrors last week when he only practiced on Thursday before playing a limited role on Sunday.

In addition to upgrading the status of those two players, two others were removed from the report entirely. Tight end Austin Hooper (neck) and linebacker Christian Elliss were both full go on Thursday.

One player was added to the Patriots’ injury report on Thursday as well. Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (back) was limited after not being included on the report on Wednesday.

As for Miami, wide receiver Tyreek Hill (wrist) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee) were both upgraded to full participants after being limited on Wednesday. Tackle Terron Armstead (knee), defensive lineman Calais Campbell (rest), and cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion) all missed practice for the second day in a row.

