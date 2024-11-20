David Andrews: It’s been fun working with Cole Strange

On Wednesday’s edition of Zolak & Bertrand, Patriots center David Andrews discussed what it’s been like working with Cole Strange and preparing him to play his position.

Marc Bertrand:

Alright, let’s talk a little football. Jerod Mayo saying today that Cole Strange will make his return to practice today. Also talking about you coaching Cole a little bit on playing the center position. We talked about this a week ago. So, what’s happened since then?

David Andrews:

I mean, I’ve obviously just tried to find ways to, you know, contribute and it’s a little different because now I’ve obviously got my own rehab and stuff to keep up with. So, you know, I’m usually trying to do that while they’re in meetings and I’m out of the way of the guys when they need to get in there, whether it’s first thing in the morning, post-practice, or before practice. That’s kind of the injured guys time to get in there while they’re all tied up in meetings. I’ve been doing that, but then, you know, been working with Cole on some of his rehab and on the field type stuff, which has been fun for me. I’ve talked to Cole obviously and even if he doesn’t come back and actually play this year, you know, I think being out there for him will be so huge. I told him about how in 2019, I obviously didn’t play because of the blood clots and I was so excited to have OTAs the next year just to get to play football again and get back in the timing and rhythm of it. Then we don’t have OTAs because of COVID and then in training camp, you know, it wasn’t a real training camp. 2020 was a hard year and then I broke my thumb. So, I never felt like I got in the rhythm and like, you know, got back to playing good football. I told him just how important I thought it was for him just to get out there and practice and play. Because you can’t simulate it at any position, maybe quarterback, but you don’t get hit. It’s all right to go run routes on air and do offensive line drills, but until another grown man puts his hands on you, you can’t simulate that, along with what that’s like and the stress and pressure of it.

