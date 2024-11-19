Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Sports Hub Underground: Instant reactions to the Bruins firing Jim Montgomery

Author Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson

Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson offer their instant reactions to the Boston Bruins firing Jim Montgomery. In addition, the guys discuss what they want to see from new head coach Joe Sacco, the players, and the front office for the rest of the season going forward.

