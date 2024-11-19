Sports Hub Underground: Instant reactions to the Bruins firing Jim Montgomery

Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson offer their instant reactions to the Boston Bruins firing Jim Montgomery. In addition, the guys discuss what they want to see from new head coach Joe Sacco, the players, and the front office for the rest of the season going forward.

