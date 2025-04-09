Bruins crush Devils for seven goals

Apr 8, 2025; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Michael Callahan (79) celebrates his goal against the New Jersey Devils during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Despite playing their third game in the last four days, the Bruins put forth their most dynamic offensive attack Tuesday night against the Devils, with seven goals blasted into the New Jersey net for a 7-2 victory.

For the Bruins, it was their first time scoring seven goals in a game this season, and it was the most goals scored by the Black and Gold in any game since a six-goal outburst against the Rangers back on Feb. 1.

But in a night that featured seven different goal scorers for the B's, it was their best who led the way (and hit some milestones in the process) on the way to victory.

In the first period, the Bruins began their barrage with an unassisted marker from superstar David Pastrnak. It was one of three points Pastrnak would have by the night's end, giving No. 88 his third straight season of at least 100 points.

Pastrnak is officially third on the Bruins' all-time leaderboard for 100-point campaigns, and is one of just three players in team history to have at least three straight 100-point campaigns, joined on that list by the only two players ahead of him on the all-time franchise list in Bobby Orr and Phil Esposito.

And Pastrnak also became the first player in the league this season to put up 60 points at five-on-five play, beating Nikita Kucherov to that milestone.

Not to be outdone, the night also came with the 30th goal of the season scored by Pastrnak's linemate, Morgan Geekie.

With the goal, Geekie continued to thrive in what's been an obvious career year for him, and also became the Bruins' first 30-goal scorer not named Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, or Pastrnak since Loui Eriksson scored 30 in his final season with the Bruins back in 2015-16. Geekie, who joined the Bruins as an unrestricted free agent in 2023, is also the first B's free-agent addition to score 30 goals in a season since Jarome Iginla did it in his first and only year in Boston in 2013-14.

Beyond the tallies from Geekie and Pastrnak, Boston's victory also came with goals on the board for Michael Callahan (his first NHL goal), Jakub Lauko (his first since rejoining the Bruins from Minnesota just before the trade deadline), Fraser Minten (his first with the Bruins), Casey Mittelstadt, and Cole Koepke.

This game also saw Joe Sacco's decision to call a timeout in the second period pay off, as Boston's timeout after the Devils scored two goals in 19 seconds paved the way to four straight Black and Gold markers.

In goal, Jeremy Swayman stopped 19 of 21 for the victory.