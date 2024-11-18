Zolak & Bertrand: Is Bill Belichick’s next stop with the Jaguars?

On Monday’s edition of Zolak & Bertrand, the crew touched on Mike Florio’s recent report that Bill Belichick could be the next Jaguars’ head coach.

I don’t see it…

Tim McKone:

You think that’s a good fit?

Scott Zolak:

I don’t. I don’t think it’s a good fit because you’re stuck and tied to the quarterback.

Michael Holley:

You don’t like the quarterback?

Scott Zolak:

I don’t. I think he’s rigid. He’s just too erect. Just very structured. Something is off with him. Not very athletic. I just don’t see Belichick as a Jacksonville Jaguars head coach. I know Tom Coughlin was there, had success.

Michael Holley:

Look, I think it is a good fit.

Tim McKone:

Why?

Michael Holley:

Because Jacksonville will give him something that he still wants. Atlanta figured it out. It’s all about control. He still wants control and the owner will give it to him. Shahid Khan will give it to him. And my sense is, while he worked with Trent Baalke in 1999… that was like 5 hairstyles ago. That’s like a different era. Trent Baalke serves a purpose for Bill Belichick right now, because if he needs to back channel this thing and kind of have Trent Baalke as his eyes and ears right now. Listen Trent, rent and don’t buy. He’d be out. YOUR ASS IS OUT. Trent Baalke is an information source for him right now, but if Belichick lands there, he’ll be out. I think it’s a good fit just because he still wants to run a franchise and you could tell, I mean, listen to him, listen to him on his various media hits, the way he’s talking doesn’t sound like a collaborative guy. He’s talking like someone who’s like, hey, this is how we want to do it. He’s talking about the cap and he’s talking about compensatory picks and all the greatest hits of Bill Belichick. That’s what he wants to do.

