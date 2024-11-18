Zolak & Bertrand: Is Bill Belichick’s next stop with the Jaguars?
On Monday’s edition of Zolak & Bertrand, the crew touched on Mike Florio’s recent report that Bill Belichick could be the next Jaguars’ head coach.
I don’t see it…
Tim McKone:
You think that’s a good fit?
Scott Zolak:
I don’t. I don’t think it’s a good fit because you’re stuck and tied to the quarterback.
Michael Holley:
You don’t like the quarterback?
Scott Zolak:
I don’t. I think he’s rigid. He’s just too erect. Just very structured. Something is off with him. Not very athletic. I just don’t see Belichick as a Jacksonville Jaguars head coach. I know Tom Coughlin was there, had success.
Michael Holley:
Look, I think it is a good fit.
Tim McKone:
Why?
Michael Holley:
Because Jacksonville will give him something that he still wants. Atlanta figured it out. It’s all about control. He still wants control and the owner will give it to him. Shahid Khan will give it to him. And my sense is, while he worked with Trent Baalke in 1999… that was like 5 hairstyles ago. That’s like a different era. Trent Baalke serves a purpose for Bill Belichick right now, because if he needs to back channel this thing and kind of have Trent Baalke as his eyes and ears right now. Listen Trent, rent and don’t buy. He’d be out. YOUR ASS IS OUT. Trent Baalke is an information source for him right now, but if Belichick lands there, he’ll be out. I think it’s a good fit just because he still wants to run a franchise and you could tell, I mean, listen to him, listen to him on his various media hits, the way he’s talking doesn’t sound like a collaborative guy. He’s talking like someone who’s like, hey, this is how we want to do it. He’s talking about the cap and he’s talking about compensatory picks and all the greatest hits of Bill Belichick. That’s what he wants to do.
7 takeaways after the Patriots’ comeback bid comes up short against the Rams
Takeaways from the New England Patriots’ 28-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
The New England Patriots’ search for consistency continues in 2024. Both in terms of consistency from game-to-game, and within games themselves.
Coming off of one of their best performances of the year last week against the Chicago Bears, the Patriots hosted the Los Angeles Rams at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. For the first 15 minutes they resembled the team fans saw last week in Chicago, but the bottom fell out of the performance over the final 45 in what ended up being a 28-22 loss.
After both teams punted on their first drives the Patriots got in a rhythm. Their second drive of the game saw them coast down the field going 77 yards in seven plays. Drake Maye completed four of five passes – including an off-balance throw while facing pressure on third down – to lead the team down the field and put the Patriots up 7-0.
However, similar to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London things quickly went south as soon as the first 15 minutes were up. After getting near scoring range late in the first, the Patriots’ had a costly penalty cut that drive short on the other side of the quarter break. Los Angeles proceeded to score twice in the next 93 seconds and never relinquished the lead despite the Patriots making it a close game late.
That quick-strike capability from the Rams was the deciding factor on Sunday. Overall the Patriots dominated the possession categories. They had the ball for 37:20 – their highest time of possession since Week 16 of the 2019 season. They also ran 73 plays to the Rams’ 51. Despite that they were outgained 402-382, at key sequences within the game flow negated that advantage.
“I never really felt like they had control of the game. I felt like we had control of the game,” head coach Jerod Mayo said postgame. “Offensively I thought they did a great job on first and second down, which was one of the targets we talked about. Defensively, not so much. Defensively they only had, what, eight third downs in the game, and you just can’t win that way. When you look at the time of possession, you look at the movement we were able to get offensively in the run game and in the pass game, you look at the time of possession, that’s part of the formula. We’ve just got to continue to build on it.”
In the end, the loss highlighted what has been one of if not the overarching question the Patriots have struggled to answer this year – how to sustain success in the moments they’re able to find it. That was true at all levels and on all phases including players and coaches on offense, defense, and special teams.
When it comes to the coaching staff, they were put in the spotlight multiple times in this game in terms of key game management decisions. We’ll start there as we get going with this week’s takeaways…