Celtics provide update on Kristaps Porzingis

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 24: Kristaps Porzingis #8 of the Boston Celtics speaks to the media during Boston Celtics Media Day at The Auerbach Center on September 24, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Even at 11-3 on the season, things could be better for the Celtics.

And it appears that they will be getting better, perhaps even ahead of schedule, based on the latest medical update on Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis, as provided by the team.

“Celtics forward/center Kristaps Porzingis has reached the next phase in his recovery,” the Celtics revealed in a press release sent out on Monday afternoon. “As part of his rehab plan, Porzingis and Celtics forward Xavier Tillman will be assigned to practice with the Maine Celtics at the Auerbach Center this afternoon.

“Following this practice, they will be recalled to the Boston Celtics, where Porzingis will continue to ramp up his workload.”

The newest word on Porzingis comes with the 7-foot-3 big man entering the final month-ish of recovery from a June 27 surgery that was expected to come with a five to six month recovery timeline. The Latvian-born center’s surgery was to repair a torn retinaculum and dislocated posterior tibialis tendon, initially suffered in Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Mavericks.

Porzingis, who also dealt with a calf injury during the 2024 postseason, would ultimately miss Games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals, but returned for Game 5, where he had five points and a rebound in 16 minutes of play as the Celtics officially won Banner 18.

Acquired from the Wizards in a three-team trade in summer 2023, Porzingis truly thrived in his first season with the Celtics, with 20.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in 57 appearances. Porzingis also shot what was a career-best 51.6 percent from the floor, while the Celtics posted a 10-2 record whenever Porzingis scored at least 25 points.

With Porzingis unavailable for the first 14 games of the season and counting, the Celtics have leaned on both Al Horford and Neemias Queta to start at the five on a somewhat regular basis, with a pair of starts sprinkled in for Luke Kornet as well.

