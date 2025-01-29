Bill Belichick thinks NFL should rename Lombardi Trophy

GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Tom Brady #12, team owner Robert Kraft, and head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 to win Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Vince Lombardi led the Green Bay Packers to victory in the first two Super Bowls in 1967 and 1968, leading to the Super Bowl trophy bearing his name as the Lombardi Trophy. Bill Belichick believes that Tom Brady’s unparalleled Super Bowl success warrants a name change.

“Maybe they should name it the Brady Trophy. He won seven of them,” said Belichick on the “Let’s Go!” podcast after being prompted by co-Host Jim Gray.

“Players win games. You can’t win games without good players. I don’t care who the coach is, it’s impossible. You can’t win without good players,” he continued, citing many of the championship-winning players he coached over the years.

Though it’s unclear how serious Belichick actually was, there is a precedent for a major American sports league to change its championship trophy name. In 1984, the NBA changed the name of the NBA Finals-winning hardware from the Walter A. Brown Trophy to the Larry O’Brien Trophy, in honor of the league’s former commissioner at the time, after his retirement.

It is yet to be seen if the NFL will actually change the name of the Lombardi Trophy, but Belichick’s suggestion is certainly a strong indication of the respect Belichick still has for Brady and his accomplishments.

