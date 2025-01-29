Albert Breer: Sounds like Matt Groh has taken on more of a role on the contract side

On Wednesday’s edition of Zolak & Bertrand, Albert Breer of SI and The MMQB reported that he’s heard it sounds like Matt Groh has taken on more of a role on the contract side of things.

Where Does Matt Groh Fit In?

Tim McKone: Bert, you mentioned the front office staff that’s down there for the Patriots. Do you think that’s locked in long-term, or do you think we could still see some changes when it comes to the front office for the Patriots?

Albert Breer: Yeah, I sort of wonder what Matt Groh’s role is going to be going forward. I said this on TV last night. It was interesting because there’s that league meeting in Dallas in December and the people who go to that meeting, generally from the teams, obviously ownership’s there, but it’s also the cap people and they’re there because they have what’s called the labor seminar, which sets up rules and compliance and all that different stuff for the following year.

Robyn Glaser was there, and obviously she’s not part of the equation. But Matt Groh was there too, and I asked around about that a little bit and it sounded to me like Matt Groh has really kind of taken on a role that’s more towards the contract side now. He’s got a legal background. But it does make me wonder, alright, is he moving away from college scouting?

Here’s an interesting nugget for you. I don’t know if you know this, but their college scouting director is a guy named Cam Williams. He went to high school at Catholic Memorial in West Roxbury, went to college at Ohio State. Mike Vrabel was actually his lead recruiter, so Mike has known Cam Williams since Cam was like 16 years old.

So, you have Eliot Wolf as the No. 1, you have Ryan Cowden as the No. 2 or 1A, or however you want to look at it, and then you have Pat Stewart running the college side and Pat’s another Ohio State guy that Vrabel knows. Then you have Cam Williams, who obviously has a really good relationship with running the college side and it’s like, where does Matt Groh fit into that equation?

Tyler Milliken started out at the Sports Hub as an intern in 2020 for the Zolak & Bertrand program before eventually becoming the associate producer in late 2021. He often joins the baseball conversation on Zolak & Bertrand and is a contributor to The Baseball Hour throughout the season. Along with that, he has been a co-host on DraftKings Name Redacted Podcast with Jared Carrabis for the last two years, where they cover everything going on with the Red Sox. Born and raised in Brockton, he reps the city proudly.