Julian Edelman: If Patrick Mahomes wins another Super Bowl, the GOAT conversation gets closer

On Tuesday’s edition of Zolak & Bertrand, Patriots legend Julian Edelman joined the show to touch on how close the GOAT conversation is getting between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

Tom Brady had 3 Hall of Fame careers…

Tim McKone:: How close is the Tom Brady versus Patrick Mahomes debate in your mind?

Julian Edelman:: You know, he goes out and wins this, it’s getting closer. You know, the only differential will be that Brady had three Hall of Fame careers damn near. The Chiefs haven’t really had an adversity to overcome quite yet. Yes, they’ve had some injuries to some lower name receivers or this, but their big three, no one’s gotten hurt. You know, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, and Patrick Mahomes, you know, I want to see once they have to re-tool the ship how they’re going to be. Mahomes is going to play past Travis Kelce and Chris Jones. So can he find another band? You know, we had to go through so much stuff and to see Tom be able to compartmentalize through murders, back injuries, Spygate, this gate, that gate, and still perform at a high level, that’s something that is still keeping him above. Patrick though he’s well on his way if he continues to sustain the success, but he has to do it a lot longer.

