Drake Maye late addition to 2025 Pro Bowl Games

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 01: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots looks to throw a pass in the first quarter of a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye was named to the 2025 Pro Bowl Games roster as a replacement player for the AFC.

The AFC will have two replacement quarterbacks, in Maye and Russell Wilson of the Pittsburgh Steelers. They’re replacing Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, who were named to the roster initially. Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals was also named to the initial roster, and is expected to participate.

Maye will be the lone player representing the Patriots in this year’s Pro Bowl Games. Special teamer Brenden Schooler was selected to the initial roster, but later opted out due to injury. Maye will be the first Patriots player to take part in the Pro Bowl games since Matthew Judon in 2023. They had no players included last year.

Rich Gagnon/Getty Images Drake Maye will represent the Patriots at the 2025 Pro Bowl Games. (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

Drafted third overall by the Patriots last spring, Maye started 12 games for the Patriots this season. He completed 66.6% of his 338 pass attempts, throwing for 2,276 yards with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Maye also ran for 421 yards and two touchdowns.

This isn’t the first time a Patriots rookie quarterback has been named a Pro Bowl replacement. Mac Jones was added to the roster for the 2022 game after his first NFL season.

The Pro Bowl Games – the modern iteration of the Pro Bowl – will take place in two phases in Orlando. There is a skills competition on Jan. 30, while a flag football game and further events will be on Feb. 2 at Camping World Stadium.

