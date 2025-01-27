Patriots add veteran NFL coach with offensive line experience

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 29: head coach Doug Marrone of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on before the start of a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field on December 29, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots continue to build out their offensive coaching staff under Mike Vrabel, and they’re adding someone with a wealth of experience in a critical area of the roster.

Veteran NFL coach Doug Marrone is the latest to reportedly join Vrabel’s staff in New England, as ESPN’s Mike Reiss confirmed Monday morning. Continuing a trend of Pats news coming from unexpected sources, “Pats Pro” on X has the original scoop on Saturday. Independent reporter Joseph Pasteris also reported the Marrone hire Monday, prior to Reiss’ confirmation. Marrone’s role is unspecified, as of the original reports.

In the NFL, Marrone was most recently the offensive line coach for the New Orleans Saints from 2022-23. He spent the 2021 season in the SEC, as the O-line coach for Alabama. Prior to that, Marrone spent the previous eight seasons in various roles in the NFL, including head coach of both the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars. In total, he has 12 seasons of experience coaching offensive linemen at the highest level.

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images Doug Marrone

So, one can reasonably assume that Marrone’s role on the Patriots coaching staff will be geared toward the offensive line in some capacity. The Pats have struggled to find their footing in terms of both personnel and coaching on the O-line in recent years, and Marrone would represent hope that they can stabilize that position group on the coaching side of things.

According to Reiss on Monday, the Patriots are also hiring Jason Houghtaling, a former Vrabel assistant from the Titans. Houghtaling was Tennessee’s assistant offensive line coach from 2021-22 and head offensive line coach in 2023. He coached the Bears offensive line in 2024. So, it’s possible that Houghtaling coaches the Patriots O-line, with Marrone in more of an “assistant head coach” type of role. Stay tuned.

Considering Marrone’s wealth of experience in both the NFL and the college ranks, he could be some kind of senior assistant for the offense. But he would most certainly provide the most value to what’s been a beleaguered offensive line in New England.

Ultimately, Marrone continues a growing trend for Vrabel’s staff in New England of prioritizing experience over younger, rising coaching talent. The Patriots definitely need experience, after how it went with their coaching staff in 2024.

