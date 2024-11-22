Scott Zolak: Alex Van Pelt not being familiar with Marcus Jones is overblown

Tim McKone:

But Alex Van Pelt, after we saw Marcus Jones on offense for the first time last weekend, was asked about using him and he says, yeah, I didn’t even know that Marcus Jones played offense. Then he texted me and I didn’t know it was Marcus Jones on our team, so I googled somebody else, but yeah, that’s how we found out Marcus Jones was playing offense.

Marc Bertrand:

I kind of still feel the same way that I did at the end of the show yesterday. Just observing it and what took me back was at the beginning of camp, when Marcus was asked about playing offense. He said no. I am a defensive back. I’m a defensive back. I’m a corner. So, that tells me there’s no interest there. Alex has got a lot on his plate with this team. He’s new. The whole team’s new to him. He’s got issues up front, he’s got massive issues on the outside, and he’s trying to get a rookie quarterback more ready week to week at the National Football League level, so he’s dealing with a lot. I thought he gave you an honest answer there. The guy reached out to him, he’s like I know Marcus Jones here, but like he’s a DB. If you’re coming into game plan and you’re the offensive coordinator here and you need to make it a massive top three issue that we got to get Marcus Jones involved this week, you got more problems I think than you think you really have. It’s a gimmick thing. But I think this thing got massively blown up after this.

