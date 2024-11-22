Phil Perry: What should the Patriots do with Ja’Lynn Polk for the rest of this season?

On Friday’s edition of Zolak & Bertrand, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston touched on what the Patriots should do with Ja’Lynn Polk for the rest of the season.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 10: Head coach Jerod Mayo of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 10, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Depends on if you want to win games…

Tim McKone:

You still holding out hope for Ja’Lynn Polk and getting anything in terms of that pick moving forward?

Phil Perry:

Listen, we were talking earlier about the three things you want to see the team learn over the rest of the course of the season and I started with the coaching staff. I agree with Zo, receivers should be up there and Ja’Lynn Polk should be at the top of the list in terms of what you want to find out about certain guys. The question to me now is… what would you rather do? Continue to run him out there and hope that he can gain regain some confidence and start to play a little bit better… show you something going into next year so that when you’re building the roster for 2025, you actually understand what you have in this guy. Or are you trying to win these games? Because I think if you’re trying to win the games, there’s an argument to be made he should just be right there on the bench and just having a good look at the thing and watching Kayshon Boutte, Pop Douglas, and Kendrick Bourne in 12-personnel. I want to know what he is going into next year. I want to know how aggressively I need to pursue receivers, whether it’s in free agency or the draft this coming offseason. Polk would impact that.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 10: Ja’Lynn Polk #1 of the New England Patriots celebrates after his receiving touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at Soldier Field on November 10, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

