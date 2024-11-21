Mazz’s Tiers: Best Boston sports rookie seasons

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 04: Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins skates against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on May 04, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey.

It’s time for the latest Mazz’s Tiers! This week Mazz ranks the greatest rookie seasons by Boston sports athletes since 1975.

TIER 1

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 11: Former Boston Bruins player Ray Bourque waves to fans before the Bruins home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden on October 11, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Fred Lynn – 1975 – Boston Red Sox

Mike Haynes – 1976 – New England Patriots

Larry Bird – 1979-80 – Boston Celtics

Ray Bourque – 1979-80 – Boston Bruins

TIER 2

Tom Hauck/Allsport 5 Aug 1999: Nomar Garciaparra #5 of the Boston Red Sox looking on during the game against the Anaheim Angels at Edison Field in Anaheim, California. The Angels defeated the Red Sox 8-0. (Tom Hauck/Allsport)

Joe Juneau – 1991-92 – Boston Bruins

Curtis Martin – 1995 – New England Patriots

Terry Glenn – 1996 – New England Patriots

Nomar Garciaparra – 1997 – Boston Red Sox

Patrice Bergeron – 2003-04 – Boston Bruins

TIER 3

(Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images) Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against Otto Porter Jr. of the Washington Wizards at TD Garden on Dec. 25, 2017. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

John Stephens – 1988, Leonard Russell – 1991, and Robert Edwards – 1998 – New England Patriots

Jonathan Papelbon – 2006 – Boston Red Sox

Sergei Samsonov – 1997-98 – Boston Bruins

Paul Pierce – 1998-99 – Boston Celtics

Andrew Raycroft – 2003-04 – Boston Bruins

Dustin Pedroia – 2007 – Boston Red Sox

Jerod Mayo – 2008 – New England Patriots

Rob Gronkowski – 2010 – New England Patriots

Aaron Hernandez – 2010 – New England Patriots

Devin McCourty – 2010 – New England Patriots

Jayson Tatum – 2017-18 – Boston Celtics

Kevin Maggiore has been producing on the Felger & Mazz program since January of 2022 and has been producing with 98.5 The Sports Hub since 2018. Kevin also produces New England Patriots broadcasts on The Sports Hub and has produced Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins broadcasts in the past. Kevin grew up in Saugus, Massachusetts and is still in the area today. A lifelong hockey fan, Kevin collects hockey jerseys and has over 100 jerseys in his collection. Kevin loves spending his time away from the office on the golf course. Kevin writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.