Mazz’s Tiers: Best Boston sports rookie seasons

John Stephens – 1988, Leonard Russell – 1991, and Robert Edwards – 1998 – New England Patriots
Jonathan Papelbon – 2006 – Boston Red Sox
Sergei Samsonov – 1997-98 – Boston Bruins
Paul Pierce – 1998-99 – Boston Celtics
Andrew Raycroft – 2003-04 – Boston Bruins
Dustin Pedroia – 2007 – Boston Red Sox
Jerod Mayo – 2008 – New England Patriots
Rob Gronkowski – 2010 – New England Patriots
Aaron Hernandez – 2010 – New England Patriots
Devin McCourty – 2010 – New England Patriots
Jayson Tatum – 2017-18 – Boston Celtics
