Mazz: I question the Red Sox ability to close deals

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 26: Chairman of the Boston Red Sox Tom Werner and principle owner John Henry walk on the field before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on June 26, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The rumors are swirling that the Boston Red Sox are going to be spenders this offseason. But does Mazz actually believe that?

Mazz: So Ken Rosenthal at the beginning of that cut said “no, I don’t think you’re going to be disappointed”, the way I would phrase it is “I don’t think you’re going to be as disappointed”. So now how? What degree of that? Because I think fans, when they hear that Ken Rosenthal thinks they’re going to do something, they want big things done. They’re thinking Juan Soto, they’re thinking some frontline ace. That could come, like I would never eliminate that. The Red Sox can do whatever they want when they set their mind to it. So the question is are they at a point where they’re either desperate or motivated enough to do it? That’s been the only question. They have the money, they have the prospects. So the question is, are they motivated to do it? That’s it.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 15: Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy looks on during a press conference addressing the departure of Alex Cora as manager of the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on January 15, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. A MLB investigation concluded that Cora was involved in the Houston Astros sign stealing operation in 2017 while he was the bench coach. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Mazz: If they’re motivated, they can make any move they want. They can trade for Garrett Crochet, they can sign Max Fried, they can sign Blake Snell, they could sign Juan Soto and I’m not saying all of these things, but there’s no move that they can’t make. They could do any one of those things. I do question their ability to close deals. So how far are you willing to go? This was part of the problem last offseason. Like the pitching market last offseason was good. All the good teams needed pitching, so the prices were going to go up. At what point were the Red Sox going to say we don’t care what the number is, we’ll outbid you at no point.

Kevin Maggiore has been producing on the Felger & Mazz program since January of 2022 and has been producing with 98.5 The Sports Hub since 2018. Kevin also produces New England Patriots broadcasts on The Sports Hub and has produced Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins broadcasts in the past. Kevin grew up in Saugus, Massachusetts and is still in the area today. A lifelong hockey fan, Kevin collects hockey jerseys and has over 100 jerseys in his collection. Kevin loves spending his time away from the office on the golf course. Kevin writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.