Mazz: I question the Red Sox ability to close deals
The rumors are swirling that the Boston Red Sox are going to be spenders this offseason. But does Mazz actually believe that?
Mazz: So Ken Rosenthal at the beginning of that cut said “no, I don’t think you’re going to be disappointed”, the way I would phrase it is “I don’t think you’re going to be as disappointed”. So now how? What degree of that? Because I think fans, when they hear that Ken Rosenthal thinks they’re going to do something, they want big things done. They’re thinking Juan Soto, they’re thinking some frontline ace. That could come, like I would never eliminate that. The Red Sox can do whatever they want when they set their mind to it. So the question is are they at a point where they’re either desperate or motivated enough to do it? That’s been the only question. They have the money, they have the prospects. So the question is, are they motivated to do it? That’s it.
Mazz: If they’re motivated, they can make any move they want. They can trade for Garrett Crochet, they can sign Max Fried, they can sign Blake Snell, they could sign Juan Soto and I’m not saying all of these things, but there’s no move that they can’t make. They could do any one of those things. I do question their ability to close deals. So how far are you willing to go? This was part of the problem last offseason. Like the pitching market last offseason was good. All the good teams needed pitching, so the prices were going to go up. At what point were the Red Sox going to say we don’t care what the number is, we’ll outbid you at no point.