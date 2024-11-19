Bedard: 3 up and 3 down from the Patriots loss to the Rams

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 17: Quarterback Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots looks on during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Gillette Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Greg Bedard: He was terrific in this game. I had him for 11.5 plus plays and 5.5 minus plays.
Kendrick Bourne
Greg Bedard: I thought he was really good in this game providing yards after the catch, he had the touchdown. Nice route. Nice read by Maye that was actually a pretty big bust by the Rams but Maye saw it right away and zipped it in there. Nice bounce back game for Kendrick Bourne. They need more of that.
Keion White
Greg Bedard: He was really the only impactful guy on defense in this game and I thought he was really good.
3 DOWN
Christian Elliss
Greg Bedard: He was horrendous in this game. He was a day late and a dollar short on every run read. He got exposed in the passing game. I thought he looked like a special teams linebacker in this game.
Jonathan Jones
Greg Bedard: He gave up two touchdowns. The one to Puka Nacua. I mean, what are you going to do? The guy’s pretty good. Ran a great route, as he normally does. But the all out blitz, from what I understand on that, Jonathan Jones, first of all, he set up outside and you can’t do that. I was told talking to people that know more about this, he has to set up inside and force the throw over him and outside the numbers. Instead he just jumped outside like he thought he had free safety help. And now it’s just a straight ahead throw for Matthew Stafford. That’s what I think Jerod Mayo meant in terms of the execution and also the coverage on that play.
Kyle Dugger
Greg Bedard: I know he’s been out for a while. He was really rusty, he missed tackles. I thought that he should have split that touchdown between him and Elliss. I thought that he should have been back there. It looked like sort of like a cover three look, definitely rusty for Kyle Duggar.
Kevin Maggiore has been producing on the Felger & Mazz program since January of 2022 and has been producing with 98.5 The Sports Hub since 2018. Kevin also produces New England Patriots broadcasts on The Sports Hub and has produced Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins broadcasts in the past. Kevin grew up in Saugus, Massachusetts and is still in the area today. A lifelong hockey fan, Kevin collects hockey jerseys and has over 100 jerseys in his collection. Kevin loves spending his time away from the office on the golf course. Kevin writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Listen to Felger and Mazz from 2-6 every Monday-Friday on 98.5 The Sports Hub, with hosts Mike Felger, Tony “Mazz” Massarotti, and Jim Murray “Big Jim”. You can listen live in the Sports Hub App and subscribe to their podcasts here. Follow @FelgerAndMazz on Twitter to keep up with the show!
Get The 98.5 The Sports Hub Newsletter Delivered To Your Inbox
Stay up to date with the latest Boston sports news and analysis, local events, exclusive contests, and more.
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.