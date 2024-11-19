Bedard: 3 up and 3 down from the Patriots loss to the Rams

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 17: Quarterback Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots looks on during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Gillette Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Greg Bedard of BostonSportsJournal.com joined Felger and Mazz on Tuesday and gave his 3 up and 3 down from the New England Patriots week 11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

3 UP

Drake Maye

© Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images Nov 17, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws the ball during warmups before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Greg Bedard: He was terrific in this game. I had him for 11.5 plus plays and 5.5 minus plays.

Kendrick Bourne

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 17: Kendrick Bourne #84 of the New England Patriots scores a first quarter touchdown as Ahkello Witherspoon #4 of the Los Angeles Rams attempts to make a tackle at Gillette Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Greg Bedard: I thought he was really good in this game providing yards after the catch, he had the touchdown. Nice route. Nice read by Maye that was actually a pretty big bust by the Rams but Maye saw it right away and zipped it in there. Nice bounce back game for Kendrick Bourne. They need more of that.

Keion White

Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images Sep 15, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Keion White (99) celebrates with defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (91) after sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (not seen) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Greg Bedard: He was really the only impactful guy on defense in this game and I thought he was really good.

3 DOWN

Christian Elliss

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports Ex-Eagles linebacker Christian Elliss, a core special teamer, made his Patriots defensive debut in Sunday’s home opener. (Photo by Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports)

Greg Bedard: He was horrendous in this game. He was a day late and a dollar short on every run read. He got exposed in the passing game. I thought he looked like a special teams linebacker in this game.

Jonathan Jones

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 19: Jonathan Jones #31 of the New England Patriots looks on after the preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium on August 19, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Greg Bedard: He gave up two touchdowns. The one to Puka Nacua. I mean, what are you going to do? The guy’s pretty good. Ran a great route, as he normally does. But the all out blitz, from what I understand on that, Jonathan Jones, first of all, he set up outside and you can’t do that. I was told talking to people that know more about this, he has to set up inside and force the throw over him and outside the numbers. Instead he just jumped outside like he thought he had free safety help. And now it’s just a straight ahead throw for Matthew Stafford. That’s what I think Jerod Mayo meant in terms of the execution and also the coverage on that play.

Kyle Dugger

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports Jun 10, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger (23) walks to the practice fields for minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Bedard: I know he’s been out for a while. He was really rusty, he missed tackles. I thought that he should have split that touchdown between him and Elliss. I thought that he should have been back there. It looked like sort of like a cover three look, definitely rusty for Kyle Duggar.

