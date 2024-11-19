Bedard: 10 questions from Around the NFL following week 11 of the NFL season
Greg Bedard of BostonSportsJournal.com joined Felger and Mazz on Tuesday and answered 10 questions from Around the NFL following week 11 of the 2024 NFL season. Here are some of the best QnA’s!
After the weekend’s results, give me your AFC power rankings…
Greg Bedard: Kansas City, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Los Angeles, Houston, Denver
Does the Chiefs’ loss make them in your eyes more vulnerable or more dangerous?
Greg Bedard: More dangerous. They’re the type of team, sort of like the old school Patriots, that would hold things back in the regular season. The Bills sort of laid it all out there to win that one game. Sean McDermott is a hard ass and loves that stuff. I think the Chiefs have a lot more in their bag for the playoffs.
Larry Czonka, as is his custom, celebrated the Chiefs loss with a glass of champagne on Sunday to commemorate the Dolphins 1972 perfect season. Is that a toolbag move?
Greg Bedard: Publicizing it? Yes. Doing it in the privacy of your own home? No. But making a big deal out of it? Yeah, toolbag.
Have you started to change your mind on Bo Nix? He leads all rookie QBs in touchdowns and is second in yards, QB rating, and wins. If the playoffs began today the Broncos are in…
Greg Bedard: Not quite yet. I mean that team is mostly about the defense. And I knew Sean Payton was going to get the most out of Nix. I just question his ceiling overall.
If you were Jacksonville would you bring in Bill Belichick as coach/GM and give him full control of your football program?
Greg Bedard: I would need to hear his concrete plans about how he was going to handle personnel. Hopefully he would do it a little bit differently now. But yes, you need a direction and you need a foundation going forward and Bill can give you that.