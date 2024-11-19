Bedard: 10 questions from Around the NFL following week 11 of the NFL season

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 15: A detailed view of the NFL logo on a football prior to the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Greg Bedard of BostonSportsJournal.com joined Felger and Mazz on Tuesday and answered 10 questions from Around the NFL following week 11 of the 2024 NFL season. Here are some of the best QnA’s!

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 20: Head coach Andy Reid talks with Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

After the weekend’s results, give me your AFC power rankings…

Greg Bedard: Kansas City, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Los Angeles, Houston, Denver

Does the Chiefs’ loss make them in your eyes more vulnerable or more dangerous?



Greg Bedard: More dangerous. They’re the type of team, sort of like the old school Patriots, that would hold things back in the regular season. The Bills sort of laid it all out there to win that one game. Sean McDermott is a hard ass and loves that stuff. I think the Chiefs have a lot more in their bag for the playoffs.

Larry Czonka, as is his custom, celebrated the Chiefs loss with a glass of champagne on Sunday to commemorate the Dolphins 1972 perfect season. Is that a toolbag move?



Greg Bedard: Publicizing it? Yes. Doing it in the privacy of your own home? No. But making a big deal out of it? Yeah, toolbag.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 11: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots speaks to the media during a press conference at Gillette Stadium on January 11, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Belichick announced he is stepping down as head coach after 24 seasons with the team. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Have you started to change your mind on Bo Nix? He leads all rookie QBs in touchdowns and is second in yards, QB rating, and wins. If the playoffs began today the Broncos are in…

Greg Bedard: Not quite yet. I mean that team is mostly about the defense. And I knew Sean Payton was going to get the most out of Nix. I just question his ceiling overall.

If you were Jacksonville would you bring in Bill Belichick as coach/GM and give him full control of your football program?



Greg Bedard: I would need to hear his concrete plans about how he was going to handle personnel. Hopefully he would do it a little bit differently now. But yes, you need a direction and you need a foundation going forward and Bill can give you that.

