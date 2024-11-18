Scott Zolak: Drake Maye showed he’s your best player once again
On Monday’s edition of Zolak & Bertrand, Scott Zolak touched on Drake Maye being the Patriots’ best player once again in Sunday’s 28-22 loss to the Rams.
He’s better than I thought…
Tim McKone:
What did you guys make of Drake Maye’s performance overall in this one?
Scott Zolak:
Best guy on your team. That’s trending well. He was better yesterday reading the blitz. Felt like they were more dynamic on offense, more spread. You get Kendrick Bourne back. So yesterday he got involved the way he did, two weeks ago he had 4 catches. That tells me a week ago he got benched. And whatever he got benched for, it got him going a little bit. That’s a credit to Mayo. He was fired up yesterday. You need bodies. You need receivers. I’m rooting for him. But there’s a lot of people out there saying he’s a veteran and he’s not an impact player and you could’ve trade him. You don’t have people. The veteran receivers on his team are KJ Osborne, Kendrick Borne, and Tyquan Thornton. There was a moment two weeks ago when they couldn’t get on the field. Your veterans. Like this is the problem. You’re relying on rookies and 2nd year players to go out there and make plays.
Michael Holley:
Drake Maye is that dude. He’s that guy. You always wonder going into the draft when you hear about all these quarterbacks and this guy is going to be the next this or he’s going to be the next that. You always wonder if you’re going to get the right one because we’ve heard about a lot of quarterbacks over the last few years and most of them disappoint you.
Scott Zolak:
We heard how raw he was. How inexperienced he was with 26 games played in college. It got to the point where I was tired of hearing that and I’m like don’t draft him. If you have a plan to pick a guy at three and not play him, that’s not acceptable to me. I wanted him to play from day one. I didn’t think he was going to be this good.
Listen to the full segment!
7 takeaways after the Patriots’ comeback bid comes up short against the Rams
Takeaways from the New England Patriots’ 28-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
The New England Patriots’ search for consistency continues in 2024. Both in terms of consistency from game-to-game, and within games themselves.
Coming off of one of their best performances of the year last week against the Chicago Bears, the Patriots hosted the Los Angeles Rams at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. For the first 15 minutes they resembled the team fans saw last week in Chicago, but the bottom fell out of the performance over the final 45 in what ended up being a 28-22 loss.
After both teams punted on their first drives the Patriots got in a rhythm. Their second drive of the game saw them coast down the field going 77 yards in seven plays. Drake Maye completed four of five passes – including an off-balance throw while facing pressure on third down – to lead the team down the field and put the Patriots up 7-0.
However, similar to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London things quickly went south as soon as the first 15 minutes were up. After getting near scoring range late in the first, the Patriots’ had a costly penalty cut that drive short on the other side of the quarter break. Los Angeles proceeded to score twice in the next 93 seconds and never relinquished the lead despite the Patriots making it a close game late.
That quick-strike capability from the Rams was the deciding factor on Sunday. Overall the Patriots dominated the possession categories. They had the ball for 37:20 – their highest time of possession since Week 16 of the 2019 season. They also ran 73 plays to the Rams’ 51. Despite that they were outgained 402-382, at key sequences within the game flow negated that advantage.
“I never really felt like they had control of the game. I felt like we had control of the game,” head coach Jerod Mayo said postgame. “Offensively I thought they did a great job on first and second down, which was one of the targets we talked about. Defensively, not so much. Defensively they only had, what, eight third downs in the game, and you just can’t win that way. When you look at the time of possession, you look at the movement we were able to get offensively in the run game and in the pass game, you look at the time of possession, that’s part of the formula. We’ve just got to continue to build on it.”
In the end, the loss highlighted what has been one of if not the overarching question the Patriots have struggled to answer this year – how to sustain success in the moments they’re able to find it. That was true at all levels and on all phases including players and coaches on offense, defense, and special teams.
When it comes to the coaching staff, they were put in the spotlight multiple times in this game in terms of key game management decisions. We’ll start there as we get going with this week’s takeaways…