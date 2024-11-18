Scott Zolak: Drake Maye showed he’s your best player once again

On Monday’s edition of Zolak & Bertrand, Scott Zolak touched on Drake Maye being the Patriots’ best player once again in Sunday’s 28-22 loss to the Rams.

He’s better than I thought…

Tim McKone:

What did you guys make of Drake Maye’s performance overall in this one?

Scott Zolak:

Best guy on your team. That’s trending well. He was better yesterday reading the blitz. Felt like they were more dynamic on offense, more spread. You get Kendrick Bourne back. So yesterday he got involved the way he did, two weeks ago he had 4 catches. That tells me a week ago he got benched. And whatever he got benched for, it got him going a little bit. That’s a credit to Mayo. He was fired up yesterday. You need bodies. You need receivers. I’m rooting for him. But there’s a lot of people out there saying he’s a veteran and he’s not an impact player and you could’ve trade him. You don’t have people. The veteran receivers on his team are KJ Osborne, Kendrick Borne, and Tyquan Thornton. There was a moment two weeks ago when they couldn’t get on the field. Your veterans. Like this is the problem. You’re relying on rookies and 2nd year players to go out there and make plays.

Michael Holley:

Drake Maye is that dude. He’s that guy. You always wonder going into the draft when you hear about all these quarterbacks and this guy is going to be the next this or he’s going to be the next that. You always wonder if you’re going to get the right one because we’ve heard about a lot of quarterbacks over the last few years and most of them disappoint you.

Scott Zolak:

We heard how raw he was. How inexperienced he was with 26 games played in college. It got to the point where I was tired of hearing that and I’m like don’t draft him. If you have a plan to pick a guy at three and not play him, that’s not acceptable to me. I wanted him to play from day one. I didn’t think he was going to be this good.

Listen to the full segment!

