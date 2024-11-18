Patriots bring in 2 free-agent tackles for visits

Wisconsin offensive lineman Tyler Beach (65) clears the way for running back Braelon Allen's (0) 23-yard touchdown run during the third quarter of their game Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Wisconsin beat Illinois 24-0. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

The New England Patriots are scouring the open market for potential new options at tackle.

As reported by NFL transaction insider Aaron Wilson, the Pats brought in two free-agent tackles on Monday. Wilson specified that former Steelers lineman Tyler Beach worked out for New England, while ex-Raven Darrell Simpson came in for a visit.

Beach, an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin, originally signed with the Houston Texans in 2023, but did not play in his rookie season and was released early in 2024. He then signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was released before the start of the 2024 season.

The 25-year-old Beach played guard in camp for the Steelers. He played every position but center at Wisconsin, but his size (6-foot-6, 290 pounds) profiles him more as a tackle, although his 32 1/2-inch arms are probably an issue.

Darrell Simpson (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Simpson (6-foot-6, 335 pounds) is an undrafted rookie out of Tulsa, who first signed with the Ravens in the off-season before being cut in August. He recently signed with the D.C. Defenders in the UFL. Clearly, he’s still looking to make the jump to the NFL.

Described as a prospect with “still a lot of work to be done before he could be expected to play in an NFL game,” Simpson certainly has the size and arm length (35 5/8 inches) to play tackle at the NFL level, if he can develop.

If any team in the NFL has the time to work with someone at tackle, in the hopes of turning him into something down the line, it’s the Patriots. So, it wouldn’t be the worst idea to sign Simpson and see how it goes, if only to the practice squad.

The Pats could also be looking for potential special teams upgrades along the line. In one of their key mistakes of Sunday’s loss to the Rams, linemen Demontrey Jacobs and Lecitus Smith both whiffed with a chance to block L.A.’s Michael Hoecht before he blocked Joey Slye’s extra point attempt.

Patriots Activate Austin

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images Alex Austin #28 of the New England Patriots intercepts a pass intended for Dalton Kincaid #86 of the Buffalo Bills. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

In an expected move at cornerback, the Patriots have officially activated Alex Austin to the main roster after he’d been on injured reserve since Week 4. Additionally, the Patriots announced they’re waiving fellow cornerback Marco Wilson, who struggled when on the field in Sunday’s loss.

Austin, a 2023 seventh-round pick of the Bills, showed promise after signing with the Patriots late in the 2023 season. He had an up-and-down first three games of the 2024 regular season, after emerging from camp as the likely best option to play a consistent outside cornerback role opposite Christian Gonzalez.

Austin’s return is most welcome after the Pats’ struggles in coverage against the Rams’ Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. It doesn’t get any easier in Week 12, when they head down to Miami to take on the Dolphins and their dynamic receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

