Patriots begin week by waiving cornerback

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 10: Marco Wilson #22 of the New England Patriots in action against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 10, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots started the week by opening up a roster spot, waiving cornerback Marco Wilson.

After their 28-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the New England Patriots are making a change in the secondary. On Monday morning the team waived cornerback Marco Wilson according to multiple reports.

With injuries at the cornerback position Wilson had played an expanded role in recent weeks. His 40 percent usage rate against the Bears was his highest since September, and the second-highest of the season. That was followed by the game yesterday, when Wilson was benched after allowing three catches for 58 yards in just nine snaps.

In total this season Wilson played 10 games for the Patriots, recording 15 tackles while being on the field for 28.9 percent of the total defensive snaps. Opposing quarterbacks had a 122.4 passer rating when targeting him (which happened 15 times in 129 coverage snaps), per PFF.

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports The Patriots waived Marco Wilson on Monday morning. Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots initially signed Wilson late last year, after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals. He played one game for the team in 2023.

Now, Wilson will be subject to the waiver process – as is the case for all players after the NFL trade deadline. If he clears, the Patriots would be able to bring him back on the practice squad if they want.

After making this move the Patriots now have an open spot on their active roster. It wouldn’t be surprising if that spot went to cornerback Alex Austin, whose window to return from IR closes on Wednesday. Austin – who hasn’t played since Week 3 due to an ankle injury – would give the Patriots another option on the boundary opposite Christian Gonzalez.

Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering both the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.