Patriots make first wide receiver addition of offseason

The New England Patriots made their first wide receiver move of the 2025 offseason on Monday night, signing Mack Hollins in free agency.

After spending the opening hours of NFL free agency mainly on defense and around the line of scrimmage, the Patriots made their first addition of a skill player on Monday night. As first reported by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network the Patriots are signing wide receiver Mack Hollins.

According to Garafolo the Patriots are signing Hollins to a two-year deal worth $8.4 million. The contract can max out at $10.4 million.

Hollins, 31, spent last year also in the AFC East with the Buffalo Bills. In 17 games Hollins caught 31 of his 50 targets for 378 yards and five touchdowns.

Prior to last year Hollins had spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles (who drafted him in the fourth round in 2017 out of UNC), Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders, and Atlanta Falcons. His most productive season – by a good margin – came in his lone year with Vegas. Playing for then-Raiders head coach and current Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels Hollins caught 57 passes for 690 yards and four touchdowns. He was also named a team captain.

In New England Hollins brings a size element the Patriots’ didn’t previously have. At 6-foot-4, 221 pounds he’s primarily been an outside receiver during his NFL career. That makeup could give him a clear role on a Patriots’ team that doesn’t have a defined ‘X’ receiver at the time of his signing. He’ll also add a veteran presence to a young receiver room.

On top of that Hollins has been a regular special teams contributor throughout his career, even when playing a more involved role in the offense. His 721 snaps last year were the most for any Bills receiver, and he still played 100 snaps in the kicking game.

