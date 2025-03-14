Patriots continue defensive additions, signing safety Marcus Epps

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Marcus Epps #1 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts after tackling Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon the New England Patriots signed safety Marcus Epps, as they continue to bolster their defense.

The New England Patriots closed out the first week of NFL free agency with yet another defensive addition. On Friday afternoon the team signed safety Marcus Epps, as first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

According to Pelissero Epps is getting a one-year deal from the Patriots. The contract is worth up to $4.4 million.

Epps, 29, entered the league in 2019 when the Minnesota Vikings drafted him in the sixth round out of Minnesota. Midway through his rookie year he was waived and claimed by the Philadelphia Eagles, spending the next three full seasons there.

In 2023 Epps signed a free agent contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, who at the time were coached by current Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Epps is the third player who played for McDaniels in Vegas to join the Patriots this offseason along with wide receiver Mack Hollins and linebacker Robert Spillane. Epps and Spillane were both captains on that team. Outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson was also with the Raiders last year, but didn’t overlap with McDaniels.

Candice Ward/Getty Images Marcus Epps is the latest former Raiders player to join the Patriots.

Under McDaniels, Epps started 17 games in 2023 recording 66 tackles and three pass breakups. Last year Epps started the first three games before suffering a torn ACL. According to NFL Network, Epps is “expected to be cleared well before training camp.”

With the Patriots Epps joins a safety room that currently includes Kyle Dugger, Jabrill Peppers, Marte Mapu, Jaylinn Hawkins, Mark Perry, Dell Pettus, and Brenden Schooler. However unlike the players currently at the top of the depth chart in Dugger and Peppers Epps is a true free safety with more experience playing on the back end. The Patriots have missed a player in that role since Devin McCourty’s retirement, often opting to play Dugger or Peppers back there rather than in the box.

