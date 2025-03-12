NFL announces full draft order, sets all 9 Patriots selections
On Tuesday evening the NFL announced which teams have been awarded which compensatory picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. With that, the full order of the 2025 NFL Draft is now set.
The Patriots will have nine total picks. They were not awarded a comp pick, which is based on free agent additions and losses from the previous year.
With the comp picks set though, every single pick through all three rounds is now finalized (previously the exact picks were only known for the first three rounds). With that information we now know the exact spot of each of this year’s Patriots draft picks. They are…
Round 1, Pick 4
Round 2, Pick 38
Round 3, Pick 69
Round 3, Pick 77 (from ATL)
Round 4, Pick 106
Round 5, Pick 144
Round 7, Pick 217 (from TEN)
Round 7, Pick 220
Round 7, Pick 238 (from LAC)
Their nine picks include their original picks in every round but the sixth – that pick was traded for J.C. Jackson during the 2023 season. They also have an additional third (from the Matthew Judon trade), and two additional sevenths (from the Jackson and Nick Folk trades).
This year’s NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay. The first round will be on Thursday Apr. 24, with Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday and the remainder of the draft on Saturday.