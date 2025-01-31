Patriots retaining another veteran coach for Mike Vrabel’s staff

The New England Patriots are retaining another assistant coach from Jerod Mayo’s former staff to work under new head coach Mike Vrabel, this time on offense.

As reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss Friday morning, the Patriots are keeping Ben McAdoo aboard for the 2025 season. McAdoo served as a senior offensive assistant in 2024, but Reiss noted that McAdoo’s “responsibilities could change.”

McAdoo joins Josh McDaniels, Doug Marrone, and Thomas Brown as Patriots assistant coaches with head coaching experience. It’s a stark contrast from the relatively inexperienced staff of the 2024 campaign.

According to a story from last season by Mark Daniels at MassLive, McAdoo played a key role in preparing not just quarterback Drake Maye but the entire offense during game weeks. From Daniels: “[McAdoo] helps every position on offense and plays a vital role in third-down game planning. On game days, he has an eye-in-the-sky view of the offense.”

McAdoo joins special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer and special teams assistant Tom Quinn as the third assistant coach to keep his job.

Ostensibly, Vrabel has determined that McAdoo provided enough value behind the scenes to keep him around for Maye’s sophomore season. McAdoo’s presence will at least provide some continuity for Maye, who will have to work with a new offensive coordinator in McDaniels and a new quarterbacks coach in Ashton Grant.

However, the offensive staff under McDaniels has experience in West Coast-style systems. So, it appears that McDaniels will retain at least some of the offense that Maye took the time to learn as a rookie. The way the staff comes together and performs on that side of the ball will be critical to the Patriots’ performance in 2025.

