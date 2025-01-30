Charlie McAvoy named assistant captain for Team USA at 4 Nations Face-Off

Charlie McAvoy is no longer just a captain for the Boston Bruins. He’s a captain for his country.

McAvoy has officially been named an assistant captain for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, which officially takes place in February. This is not the first time McAvoy has been part of the leadership group for a U.S. team. He was previously an assistant captain for Team USA during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championships.

Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews will serve as captain for Team USA, according to an announcement from the NHL. McAvoy and Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk will be the assistant captains.

The 4 Nations Face-Off is an international tournament between teams representing the U.S., Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The tournament takes place from Feb. 12-20, with the Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston as the host cities. Boston will host the U.S. vs. Sweden and Canada vs. Finland on Feb. 17, then the championship game on Feb. 20.

Among the Bruins in the tournament are McAvoy and goaltender Jeremy Swayman for Team USA; forward Brad Marchand for Team Canada; and forward Elias Lindholm for Team Sweden.

As for the Bruins, they have activated McAvoy ahead of Thursday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets at TD Garden.

