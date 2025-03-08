Bruins blank Lightning in first game of post-Marchand era

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 8: Vinni Lettieri #95 of the Boston Bruins congratulates Cole Koepke #45 on his goal as Emil Lilleberg #78 of the Tampa Bay Lightning looks on during the second period at the Amalie Arena on March 8, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

The Boston Bruins started off a new era for the franchise with a win on Saturday, as they topped the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-0 at Amalie Arena. The victory snapped a three-game losing skid for Boston.

The teams played a scoreless first period. The new-look Bruins showed an early burst, but were ultimately out-shot 6-5 in the opening 20 minutes.

Boston broke the scoreless tie at the 10:32 mark of the second period, and with a little help from the opposition. Tampa newcomer Oliver Bjorkstrand inadvertently knocked the puck into his own net, after Bruins forward Cole Koepke crashed the crease. Koepke got credit for the goal. Bruins trade addition Casey Mittelstadt was initially given an assist on the play, but the score was later ruled unassisted due to Bjorkstrand’s own goal.

The Minnesota connection 🚨 pic.twitter.com/E6JC7fae35 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 8, 2025

For a moment, it looked like the Lightning were about to tie the game early in the third period, but B’s goaltender Jeremy Swayman sprawled to make a clutch stick save against Brandon Hagel, who had a wide-open net. Swayman turned aside all 26 Tampa shots on goal for his fourth shutout of the season.

An amazing stick save by Jeremy Swayman! 💪 pic.twitter.com/0EGItW2aC1 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 8, 2025

The B’s took a 2-0 lead later in the third period off another, even worse miscue by the Lightning. Bruins forward Mark Kastelic fired the puck toward goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy from outside the offensive zone, and the puck deflected off the stick of defenseman Darren Raddysh and into the net.

Mark Kastelic scores from the neutral zone! 😱



📺: Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/sW3AeQ4dPM — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 8, 2025

Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov added an empty-net goal with 5:08 left in the game, and Koepke scored his second just 61 seconds later, to secure the win. The B’s gained two points to stay two points out of a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, but their competitors all have games in hand.

Up Next: The Bruins will return home for a date with the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night at TD Garden. Brad Marchand (upper-body) is still week-to-week and not expected to play for Florida after being traded there on Friday.

