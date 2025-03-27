Sports Hub Underground: Making sense of the Bruins’ worst month yet

The Boston Bruins are a bad team right now, and it should’ve been expected, with their trades and injuries. But are they this bad? Matt Dolloff & Ty Anderson return with a new episode discussing a rough month of March for the B’s, and what it means for their immediate and foreseeable future.

(0:50) Opening banter on the hijinks of tax season.

(7:18) The guys give their overall thoughts on the Bruins’ recent seven-game losing streak, and what it means for the rest of the season and the foreseeable future.

(17:00) Whether you like it or not, Don Sweeney and Cam Neely are sticking around for the Bruins and will get an opportunity to turn them around next season.

(31:39) More on Sweeney and Neely, and the message that they need to send to the Bruins’ core leadership going forward.

(39:24) Extended thoughts on the recent issues with Jeremy Swayman and Nikita Zadorov’s controversial comments after a bad loss in Los Angeles.

(1:15:08) John Tortorella is out as Flyers head coach, but wouldn’t make much sense for the Bruins. The guys wonder if he’ll take a year off.

(1:25:52) Matt & Ty do a “Month Draft” for the “Big 3.” What are their favorite months of the year?

(1:51:50) Quick thoughts on the NHL Draft and the Bruins’ spot before they call it a day.

