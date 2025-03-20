Sports Hub Underground: Bruins facing uncharted territory in Sweeney era

Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub return with a new episode of the Sports Hub Underground podcast, focusing on the stretch run of the Bruins’ season and the NHL at-large.

The B’s are in relatively uncharted territory compared to the past 10-15 seasons, considering they may be eliminated from playoff contention earlier than they ever have under GM Don Sweeney. It’s time to focus on how their key young players look — and who they could get in the off-season.

(1:15) Opening up with thoughts on the problem certain NHL cities are having with taxes and their inability to attract free agents because of it, plus other thoughts on the league and the latest for Ty and Matt at the office.

(28:50) The Bruins have backslid since the guys last met for the podcast. It’s looking like a lost season, which is an unfamiliar feeling to anyone who’s followed the Bruins over the past decade-plus.

(37:08) As the Bruins call up Fabian Lysell to the big club, the team has its best chance ever to see what their young prospects can do. And it might be their only chance for the foreseeable future, if they want to get right back to contention next season.

(52:15) Mitch Marner might become a free agent in the off-season. Matt & Ty discuss the possibility of Marner donning the spoked ‘B’.

(1:05:35) The guys draft their “Big 3” things they have no interest in whatsoever.

Subscribe to the Sports Hub Underground wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: https://apple.co/3AICTPR

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3j5ibDR

Google: http://bit.ly/38pPKIG

RSS: https://bit.ly/3tSKABs

Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.