Brad Marchand makes immediate impact for Panthers in Florida debut

Mar 28, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Brad Marchand (63) looks on against the Utah Hockey Club during the second period at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Injury concerns aside, the Panthers knew what they were getting in the then-injured Brad Marchand when they decided to pull the trigger on a last-second deal for the lifelong Bruin at the trade deadline.

And on Friday, the Panthers’ belief was certainly rewarded in what was Marchand’s first game action in his new uniform, with No. 63 coming through with the primary assist on the game-winning overtime goal.

WELCOME TO SOUTH FLORIDA 🌴



In his @FlaPanthers debut, Brad Marchand sets up Sam Bennett for the @Energizer overtime winner! pic.twitter.com/vAlCNHaybn — NHL (@NHL) March 29, 2025

The assist was the exclamation point on a night that also featured four shots on goal, two hits, and two blocks in over 16 minutes of ice spent playing with Sam Bennett on Florida’s second line.

“It’s great to get the win and be part of that with the guys,” Marchand, who had been out of action since taking a hit and awkward fall in a Mar. 1 Bruins-Penguins contest in Pittsburgh, said following the victory at Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena. “They compete so hard here.”

Brad Marchand picked up a few rubber rats as souvenirs after the Panthers won 😂🐀 pic.twitter.com/CswrilsjtF — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 29, 2025

In a bit of a different twist than what you’ve seen from Marchand throughout the majority of his NHL career, the Panthers actually slotted Marchand at right wing for the start of his Panthers career on a line with Bennett and winger Mackie Samoskevich, but later switched him back to his natural left-wing slot. Panthers head coach Paul Maurice felt that the in-game switch opened things up for the line, but Marchand was certainly effective all the same, with the Panthers holding an 8-1 edge in shots during Marchand’s 11:36 of five-on-five action in this contest.

Speaking after the game, Maurice lauded Marchand for his ability to make plays from in tight, and how he didn’t truly appreciate that part of his game until he got on the ice with him and saw it up close. Maurice also talked about how Marchand can be a perfect complement to Bennett and (the currently injured) Matthew Tkachuk given that they are two players who thrive on broken plays and how a player who can use his smarts and hands can truly maximize that line’s contributions.

“It was a good start, and it gives us a different look,” Maurice said of adding Marchand to the mix. “That’s gonna be our challenge, because we’re gonna have options.”

It’s real life. Brad Marchand is officially playing for the Panthers. pic.twitter.com/8Q0smovwdK — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 28, 2025

“You want to be with the group right away. It’s the best way to build chemistry and build relationships and find your game on the ice,” Marchand noted. “It’s such a great group to come into. Everybody’s so welcoming and really good group in the room, which made the transition very easy.”

From a Bruins standpoint, here comes the icky feeling of having to be a Florida Panthers superfan for at least two rounds this spring, as the 2027 second-round pick sent to Boston in the trade will upgrade to a first-round pick in either 2027 or 2028 if the Panthers make it to the third round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs and if Marchand plays in at least 50 percent of Florida’s playoff games along the way.

