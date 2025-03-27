NHL fines Bruins’ Callahan for incident vs. Ducks
As if losing — and losing in blowout fashion once again — wasn’t enough for the Bruins, one defenseman took a hit in the wallet Thursday, with the Bruins’ Michael Callahan hit with a $2,018.23 fine by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for cross-checking Anaheim’s Jansen Harkins.
The incident occurred on the net-front scramble during Nikita Nesterenko’s second-period tally that pushed the Anaheim lead to 2-0 in what finished as a 6-2 win for the Ducks.
The Franklin, Mass. native Callahan certainly got his money’s worth on the cross-checking call, too, as he got Harkins square in the face and was assessed a double-minor for the infraction. (It was a four-minute penalty, but was dropped down to two as it was deemed Nesterenko’s goal was scored on the delayed penalty, dropping it from a four-minute penalty to a two-minute penalty.)
Callahan and Harkins dropped the gloves later in the game in what was a likely response to the second-period incident between the two.
In what was his 14th appearance of the season (and his NHL career), Callahan finished with one shot, a blocked shot, and minus-1 rating in 14:14 of time on ice. Overall, the 6-foot-2, lefty-shooting Callahan has totaled five hits and 11 blocks over that 14-game sample this season.
The Bruins, meanwhile, will wrap up their five-game road trip Saturday night in Detroit with a primetime showdown with the Red Wings. The Bruins will enter that game on a seven-game winless skid, which is their longest since a 10-game winless drought during the 2009-10 season.