Sports Hub Underground: First reactions to Bruins’ many trade deadline moves

Matt & Ty return with a new episode to give their initial thoughts on the Bruins’ busy trade deadline, namely the numerous key players they traded away for draft picks and prospects. They start things off with their big-picture reactions to the overall collection of moves that GM Don Sweeney made.

(6:50) Did the Bruins land potential long-term answers at the center position among the players they acquired at the deadline?

(12:54) Breaking down the trade of Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers for a conditional second-round pick that can become a first-rounder on certain conditions.

(30:28) A closer look at the trade of defenseman Brandon Carlo to the Maple Leafs for first- and fourth-round picks, and forward Fraser Minten.

(34:35) The guys move on to the trade of Charlie Coyle to the Avalanche for forwards Casey Mittelstadt and Will Zellers, and a second-round pick.

(38:37) This was Matt & Ty’s first chance to react to the Bruins’ trade of Justin Brazeau to the Minnesota Wild earlier in the week, so they get into that deal.

(44:08) Quick-hit thoughts on the trade of Marc McLaughlin for defenseman Daniil Misyul.

