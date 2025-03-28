Brad Marchand is finally ready to make his Panthers debut
Brad Marchand is finally set to make his debut for the Florida Panthers, setting in motion the results of a trade that sent him south from the Boston Bruins and carries significant implications for future draft picks.
Panthers head coach Paul Maurice confirmed to reporters Friday that Marchand will suit up in a game for the first time with his new team. Maurice reportedly said of Marchand, “We expect him to play tonight” (via Jameson Olive).
Marchand has been out since March 1, when he suffered an upper-body injury during a Bruins win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, six days before the Bruins sent him to the Panthers just ahead of the NHL’s trade deadline. Boston acquired a conditional 2027 second-round pick, which would become a 2028 first-round pick if Marchand plays in at least 50% of the Panthers’ playoff games, and they win at least two rounds.
The return of the Bruins captain to the ice is no doubt good news for both his new team and his old team. There’s always the possibility that he is re-injured at some point in the Panthers’ final 11 regular season games, but assuming he avoids a new health issue, Marchand will be ready to go at the start of the playoffs. He’s an excellent fit for the Panthers’ blend of skill and edge.
It won’t be an easy road for Florida to get to the Eastern Conference Finals. If the Stanley Cup Playoffs started on Friday, the Panthers would draw the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round, while the Atlanti Division-leading Toronto Maple Leafs would be favored to advance and stand in their way in round two.
For Bruins fans interested in getting the best possible draft pick, it’ll be an awkward couple of rounds to “root” for Marchand and the Panthers.
