Brad Marchand is finally ready to make his Panthers debut

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 14: Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins fights with Nate Schmidt #88 of the Florida Panthers during the first period at TD Garden on October 14, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Brad Marchand is finally set to make his debut for the Florida Panthers, setting in motion the results of a trade that sent him south from the Boston Bruins and carries significant implications for future draft picks.

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice confirmed to reporters Friday that Marchand will suit up in a game for the first time with his new team. Maurice reportedly said of Marchand, “We expect him to play tonight” (via Jameson Olive).

Marchand has been out since March 1, when he suffered an upper-body injury during a Bruins win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, six days before the Bruins sent him to the Panthers just ahead of the NHL’s trade deadline. Boston acquired a conditional 2027 second-round pick, which would become a 2028 first-round pick if Marchand plays in at least 50% of the Panthers’ playoff games, and they win at least two rounds.

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports Brad Marchand and Sam Bennett will suit up as Florida Panthers teammates for the first time since the Boston Bruins shipped their captain south at the trade deadline.

The return of the Bruins captain to the ice is no doubt good news for both his new team and his old team. There’s always the possibility that he is re-injured at some point in the Panthers’ final 11 regular season games, but assuming he avoids a new health issue, Marchand will be ready to go at the start of the playoffs. He’s an excellent fit for the Panthers’ blend of skill and edge.

It won’t be an easy road for Florida to get to the Eastern Conference Finals. If the Stanley Cup Playoffs started on Friday, the Panthers would draw the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round, while the Atlanti Division-leading Toronto Maple Leafs would be favored to advance and stand in their way in round two.

For Bruins fans interested in getting the best possible draft pick, it’ll be an awkward couple of rounds to “root” for Marchand and the Panthers.

Matt Dolloff is a writer and digital content producer for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Read all of his articles here.

Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.