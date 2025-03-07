Bruins send Brandon Carlo to rival Maple Leafs

Nov 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) looks on against the Philadelphia Flyers in the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

General manager Don Sweeney and the Bruins decided to truly blow things up right as the buzzer sounded on the 2025 NHL trade deadline, with team captain Brad Marchand sent to the Panthers and defenseman Brandon Carlo sent to the Maple Leafs in two separate deals.

On the latter trade, The Athletic’s Chris Johnston was the first to report the deal, while official confirmation from the Bruins did not come until after 7 p.m. on Friday.

In exchange for Carlo, the Bruins received forward Fraser Minten, Toronto’s first-round pick in 2026, and Phildelphia’s fourth-round pick in 2025. The first-round pick sent to Boston in the deal from the Maple Leafs will be a top-five protected draft pick, while the Bruins will also retain 15 percent of Carlo’s $4.1 million annual salary for the remainder of his contract, which has another two seasons after this one.

Minten, second-round draft pick (No. 38 overall) of the Leafs back in 2022, has recorded two goals and four points in 19 NHL games over the last two seasons, and has posted six goals and 13 points in 26 games for AHL Toronto this season. A 6-foot-2, 195-pound forward, Minten was the No. 2 prospect in Toronto’s pipeline at the start of the year, according to McKeen’s Hockey.

And as luck would have it, the Marlies are actually in Providence for a showdown with the Baby B’s on Friday night, meaning that Minten will have one hell of a commute from his old organization to his new one, with a quick trek down the hallway at Providence’s Amica Mutual Pavilion.

