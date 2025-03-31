Bruins offer latest on defenseman Charlie McAvoy

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 16: Charlie McAvoy #73 of the Boston Bruins plays the Colorado Avalanche in the first period at Ball Arena on October 16, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

While the Bruins are not mathematically eliminated just yet, the Black and Gold find themselves closer to the basement of the Eastern Conference than a playoff spot with eight games to go. Consider that a nicer way of saying that the Bruins are simply playing out the string for the first time since 2007.

But these final games — and being availability for these final games, to be more precise — is something that clearly matters to Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

After joining the Bruins in the middle of their recent road trip, albeit in a non-contact jersey, Monday came with McAvoy back on the ice. And, most importantly, on the ice in a ‘normal’ sweater and with some participation in some contact drills over the course of the on-ice sessions at Warrior Ice Arena.

“He’s out of the red jersey [and] he was into a black jersey, which is the next step in his progression,” Bruins interim head coach Joe Sacco said when asked about McAvoy’s status. “Today, [he] was able to start some initial contact with the group. We still have no timeline on his return yet.

“But, obviously it’s exciting. We had him back on the road trip for a portion of the road trip and then here today in practice, joining us in a more competitive environment.”

“We’re going one day at a time,” McAvoy said following practice. “I think that’s how I’m approaching it and how our staff is as well. Just doing every every day what we can to to try and improve my shoulder.”

McAvoy confirmed what Sacco said and acknowledged that there’s still no timeline in front of him when it comes to a potential return to play. Out of action since he suffered a ‘significant’ AC joint injury and subsequent infection playing for Team USA during the 4 Nations Face-Off, there’s an element of both managing the injury and rebuilding strength for McAvoy on the road to a recovery right now.

“What I’m trying to do right now is just rehab the best I can, try and work every single day to put myself in a position to potentially play this year,” said McAvoy. “What will happen will happen, but to be a part of the group every day to try and you know set an example to try and get closer every day with these guys to build relationships, that’s what i’m identifying right now as what i am trying to accomplish.”

But the Bruins have seemingly made it clear that if and when McAvoy is ready to return to action that he will do exactly that for a Black and Gold team that’s lost eight games in a row. Even with the Bruins in a position to play out the string and potentially ‘tank’ their way into a top-five pick.

“I think what we try to do here is obviously make sure the player’s ready to go, number one, right? So when he’s cleared, if he’s healthy and he’s cleared by our medical team, then he’ll be in the lineup more likely than not,” Sacco acknowledged. “So I think that’s the way players are wired.

“I understand your question, but I think once he’s cleared, he’ll ready to to go.”

