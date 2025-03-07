Bruins close out deadline with swap with Devils

Oct 22, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Daniil Misyul (93) skates his rookie lap before making his NHL debut against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

The Bruins had themselves a deadline, to say the least.

And though Bruins general manager Don Sweeney & Co.’s day felt like nuke after nuke, the Bruins did close out their afternoon with a minor move, with defenseman Daniil Misyul acquired from the Devils.

In exchange for Misyul, the Bruins sent forward Marc McLaughlin to New Jersey.

A left-shot defenseman, Misyul jumps to the Bruins organization having posted eight assists and a minus-8 rating, along with 33 minutes in penalties, through 47 games with AHL Utica this season.

Overall, this is the 6-foot-3, 176-pounder’s second season on North American ice, having posted four goals and 14 points in 44 games as an AHL rookie for Utica last season, giving him 22 points through 91 AHL games with the Comets since the start of last season.

Misyul also made his NHL debut earlier this season, having recorded one hit, one blocked shot, and a minus-1 rating in 12:23 of time on ice in an 8-5 loss to the Lightning back on Oct. 22.

Drafted with a third-round pick (No. 70 overall) in 2019, the 24-year-old Misyul Is no stranger to pro hockey, with 184 games played for Lokomotiv (KHL) from 2018 through 2023.

The B’s decision to add Misyul comes one day after the club was unsuccessful in their attempt to slide Jordan Oesterle through waivers and back down to Providence.

McLaughlin, meanwhile, will leave the B’s organization after almost three calendar years with the club following the conclusion of his collegiate career at Boston College.

A North Billerica, Mass. native, McLaughlin posted two goals and 23 hits in 12 appearances for Boston this season, and totaled six goals in 26 games with the B’s over four seasons. In the minors, McLaughlin posted 26 goals and 58 points in 169 games for the P-Bruins, and had five goals and 14 points in 34 games prior to Friday’s trade out of town.

Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.