Sports Hub Underground: Brad Marchand and the ‘cold business’ of sports

Author Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson

Matt & Ty are back with a new episode and more fallout from the Bruins’ historic trade deadline, the way they’ve played since, and looking ahead.

(0:50) Opening banter on backyard wrestling, video games, and LEGO.

(11:55) The guys expand their thoughts on the Brad Marchand trade and the fallout from it.

(24:54) Switching gears to Marchand’s contract dispute with the Bruins, and the team’s decision to draw the line with him.

(36:32) Don Sweeney has set himself up for a do-over at the draft, 10 years after the 2015 disaster.

(43:46) First impressions of the new-look Bruins in their wins over the Lightning and Panthers.

(1:01:38) Quick-hit thoughts on Bruins newcomers Casey Mittelstadt and Henri Jokiharju.

Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.

