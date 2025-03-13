Sports Hub Underground: Brad Marchand and the ‘cold business’ of sports
Matt & Ty are back with a new episode and more fallout from the Bruins’ historic trade deadline, the way they’ve played since, and looking ahead.
(0:50) Opening banter on backyard wrestling, video games, and LEGO.
(11:55) The guys expand their thoughts on the Brad Marchand trade and the fallout from it.
(24:54) Switching gears to Marchand’s contract dispute with the Bruins, and the team’s decision to draw the line with him.
(36:32) Don Sweeney has set himself up for a do-over at the draft, 10 years after the 2015 disaster.
(43:46) First impressions of the new-look Bruins in their wins over the Lightning and Panthers.
(1:01:38) Quick-hit thoughts on Bruins newcomers Casey Mittelstadt and Henri Jokiharju.
