Bruins trade Brad Marchand to Panthers

Dec 17, 2024; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) during the third period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

The Boston Bruins are officially moving on from their captain.

Brad Marchand is headed to the Florida Panthers in a trade, as reported by Elliotte Friedman on Friday, just before the NHL trade deadline passed. The full details of the deal have yet to be reported, as of this writing. The 36-year-old wing will play for another team for the first time in his NHL career, after 16 seasons and 1,090 games for the Bruins.

Marchand was originally selected by the Bruins in the third round (71st overall) of the 2006 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut in the Bruins’ 2009-10 season opener on Oct. 10, 2009, registering an assist against the Nashville Predators.

The winger quickly became a fan favorite for the Bruins, due to his agitating qualities and energetic style of play. Marchand showed instant chemistry with Patrice Bergeron, as their line played a key role in the Bruins’ Stanley Cup championship run in 2011.

Harry How/Getty Images Brad Marchand (left) and Patrice Bergeron (right) of the Boston Bruins celebrate with the Stanley Cup in the locker room after Game 7 of the 2011 NHL Stanley Cup Final.

Marchand flashed some skill in the early part of his career, but even the Bruins may not have expected him to turn into the kind of star he eventually became. He averaged 26.6 goals per 82 games from 2011-15, then took a couple of leaps forward. He scored 37 goals and 61 points in the 2015-16 season, then followed that up with 39 goals and 85 points in 2016-17, emerging as a legitimate high-end scoring and playmaking threat.

In all, Marchand amassed 422 goals and 976 points for the B’s. His point total ranks 13th among all active players in the NHL and fifth in Bruins franchise history. Assuming he continues to play beyond the 2024-25 season, it appears he will end up reaching the 1,000-point milestone in another sweater.

Prior to the trade, both Marchand and the Bruins had expressed a desire to agree to a contract extension with the potential to keep him with the Bruins for his whole career. Until he signs a new deal, there’s always the possibility that he returns to the Bruins next season after being a true rental in Florida. But such an occurrence is rare.

The trade truly signifies the end of an era in Bruins hockey, and the start of a new process for GM Don Sweeney to build the Boston roster back up to the level of a Stanley Cup contender. That will begin with restocking his prospect pipeline with the draft picks he acquired before the deadline.

Matt Dolloff is a writer and digital content producer for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Read all of his articles here.

Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.