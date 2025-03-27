Bruins blown out once again on way to seventh straight loss

Mar 26, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) allows a goal scored by Anaheim Ducks center Nikita Nesterenko (62) during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

A bad season for the Bruins is beginning to get downright ugly, with the Bruins blown out once again Wednesday night in Anaheim, this time with a 6-2 final against John Gibson and the Ducks.

For the Ducks, the scoring was led by Leo Carlsson and his two goals, but it was ultimately a well-balanced attack from the Quack, with five different goal scorers on the Bruins’ Joonas Korpisalo. Carlsson’s first tally was an important one for the club, really, as his shorthanded goal on Korpisalo late in the first period allowed the Ducks to get something out of a 15-shot opening frame on the Bruins.

Leo Carlsson SHORTY opens up the scoring for the Ducks against Boston!#FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/ltSFYE5pAe — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) March 27, 2025

Down by two in the second half of the second period, the Bruins halved their deficit by way of a David Pastrnak power-play tally, good for his 35th marker of the season.

But just as brought things closer and had something to feel even somewhat good about, the Black and Gold fell into a familiar trap when the Ducks countered with two goals a 48-second span, including yet another goal with under two minutes remaining in a period in what has to be the ugliest theme of the B’s 2024-25 campaign.

Just like that, the Bruins found themselves down by three through 40 minutes of play.

And that was ultimately that.

The Bruins got on the board with their second and final tally of the game in the third period behind Morgan Geekie‘s 26th goal of the campaign, but that goal only came after another two tallies from the Ducks in what was the B’s second straight game of allowing at least six goals.

Geekie cuts the deficit to 4! pic.twitter.com/amHVBD3lhK — Mr. Tenkrat (@PeterTenkrat) March 27, 2025

Overall, this was the second time that the Bruins had allowed at least six goals in back-to-back games this month alone, which is something that the club had not ‘accomplished’ since Dec. 1965.

In goal, Korpisalo finished with 31 saves on 37 shots faced, and honestly it’s scary to think how much worse it could’ve been for the Black and Gold had Korpisalo not been up to task in the first period.

And with the loss, the Bruins are officially on their longest winless stretch since what was ultimately a 10-game winless skid (0-6-4) that ran for a full month during the 2009-10 season.

The Bruins will wrap up this road trip with a Saturday night head-to-head with the Red Wings in Detroit.

Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.